“He is ruining PSG” – Neymar accused of hardly training anymore, arriving “almost drunk”

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has sensationally been accused of hardly training properly for the club anymore by journalist Daniel Riolo.

The Brazil international remains one of the biggest names in world football, and much was expected of him when he made that world record transfer move to PSG from Barcelona back in 2017.

It’s fair to say, however, that Neymar has not lived up to expectations at all, and he’s been in particularly poor form so far this season, scoring only five goals in 21 games in all competitions so far.

Riolo has now made the big claim that Neymar now turns up to training in a poor state, suggesting he may even be drunk.

Speaking on RMC, as quoted and translated by Marca, Riolo urged PSG to get rid of Neymar, or face having the 30-year-old ruin the club.

“Neymar hardly trains anymore, he arrives in a sorry state, almost drunk,” Riolo said.

“That’s the way it is, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG.”

He added: “We have to sign his check and let him go. He’s doing a lot of damage to the club. Let him go, he is ruining PSG.”

These are strong accusations and it will be interesting to see what happens with Neymar in the next few months, with the player’s future at the Parc des Princes set to come into major doubt.

The Ligue 1 giants may well feel it’s time to move Neymar on, with some big clubs surely ready to take a gamble on his superb natural talent, even if his attitude isn’t the best.