Arsenal face breaking transfer record to sign ideal Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are in need of more fire power up front next season, with Mikel Arteta failing to replace Aubameyang when he left for Barcelona in January.

Osimhen has shone for Napoli and looks ideal for Arsenal, though the north London giants would supposedly have to pay as much as €100million for the Nigeria international, according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

That would amount to around £83-84m for Arsenal, which would mean breaking their previous transfer record, which is currently the £72m they paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

The report adds that Arsenal may face competition for Osimhen, however, with Manchester United and Tottenham also possible suitors for the 23-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

For the moment, Arsenal could have the edge over those two clubs as they’re the current favourites to finish in the top four, which could have a lot of sway.