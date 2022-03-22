Photos: Ajax star somehow walks away from BRUTAL looking car accident on international duty

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has certainly had a lot to deal with lately thanks to a drugs ban that kept him out of the game for months, but he’s done incredibly well to walk away from this car accident while on international duty with Cameroon:

You would expect some kind of lasting effects from that, especially when you look at how badly the front-end of both cars are after the incident, while there are no reports of any injuries at all in the crash.

Onana is expected to leave Ajax on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires, and there will be plenty of interest if he can continue to impress during his comeback from the ban.

