Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils could be about to make a number of changes to their first-team squad this summer, with Rashford named as one of the high-profile players who could be offloaded, as per a report from Fichajes.

The England international has struggled to find his best form for Man Utd this season, and Fichajes suggest Arsenal and Barcelona would both be ready to take a chance on him.

Rashford has previously shown himself to be a top talent, but it might be that he needs a change of scene now after becoming the latest player to go backwards at Old Trafford.

Other big names like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay and Angel Di Maria have also flopped at United despite clearly having plenty to offer, so Rashford might do well to revive his career at somewhere like Arsenal.

The 24-year-old would probably get more of a chance to nail down a role at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta in need of a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

At United, Rashford has had to make do with playing a variety of roles, but it’s easier to imagine that he could have the attack built around him more at Arsenal.

Barca, meanwhile, could also benefit from making changes in attack amid doubts over the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele.