Manchester United up against Real Madrid in battle for forward transfer

Manchester United are reportedly likely to face competition from Real Madrid as they pursue the transfer of Everton forward Richarlison this summer.

The Brazil international has been a stand-out performer at Goodison Park for some time now, and one imagines he’ll be considering his future at the moment amid his club’s struggles against relegation.

CaughtOffside recently revealed that Man Utd had held initial talks over a potential deal for Richarlison with the player’s representatives, and Goal now also claim they’re interested in the 24-year-old, along with Real Madrid.

The Red Devils could do with a young attacking player like Richarlison coming in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, but Madrid have the benefit of the Carlo Ancelotti connection.

Richarlison is a transfer target for Manchester United
Richarlison shone under the Italian tactician during his time on Merseyside, and Goal claim he’s been interested in bringing the player with him to the Bernabeu.

Everton would surely rather sell abroad than to a Premier League rival, so there’s every reason this might be a tricky deal for MUFC to get done.

There’s also the issue of United’s current struggles meaning they might not even be able to offer Richarlison Champions League football next season, which wouldn’t be an issue with Real.

