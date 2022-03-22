Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer Bukayo Saka a huge pay rise if he commits his future to the club and signs a new contract.

There’s plenty of speculation surrounding the in-form England international at the moment, with his performances this season establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football and probably Arsenal’s most important player already.

Still only 20 years of age, Saka will surely only keep on improving, so it’s vital for the Gunners not to allow contract talks to drag on as ESPN claim Liverpool are admirers of his.

Shockingly, Saka’s current wages are only £30,000 a week, according to the Sun, with Arsenal perhaps set to quadruple that to as high as £125,000 a week.

That seems fair enough, with Saka clearly deserving to be in that top bracket of earners after the way he’s carried Mikel Arteta’s team this season.

It’s bizarre to think of such a quality player earning such a relatively low wage, so Arsenal will want to put that right if other clubs start sniffing around for him and potentially offer him more.

Saka has ten goals and five assists so far this season and is proving a major success story of the Arsenal academy.