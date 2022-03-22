Tottenham accused of not trusting star now thriving away from club

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have been accused of not trusting Bryan Gil, who is now thriving at Valencia.

Gil was signed after an impressive loan spell at Sevilla, but wasn’t given much of a chance when he moved to England.

Spain Under 21 manager Luis De la Fuente has spoken to Super Deporte, on why he feels Gil is flourishing in Spain.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes will try to sell West Ham man for £5m
England star could break Chelsea fans hearts with Manchester United transfer
Chelsea look set to break sporting record held since 2019

“They are top players. He has the opportunity. They trust him, and he has spectacular mental strength. He hasn’t reached his ceiling yet,” said De la Fuente.

Gil didn’t even manage to complete a single game at Tottenham, who then opted to bring in Dejan Kulusevski on loan.

The 21-year-old is only on loan at the club, so could come back to Spurs and flourish under Antonio Conte.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.