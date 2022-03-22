150k-a-week star set to re-join Tottenham

Tanguy Ndombele has not had the best time in the last few years and it seems his fortunes haven’t improved in a loan back to his former club Lyon.

According to latest reports, the France international is now expected to return to Tottenham at the end of his time back in Ligue 1, having failed to impress in this temporary spell.

Ndombele earns around £150,000 a week at Spurs and is surely a player the club will want off their books as soon as possible.

Despite once looking like a world class talent in the making at Lyon earlier in his career, Ndombele’s form has gone majorly downhill since his move to Tottenham and it’s hard to imagine he’ll get another chance to try to win over Antonio Conte.

Spurs fans will just hope the club can find a buyer for him this summer, which might actually be harder as he’s not made the most of this opportunity to be put in the shop window during his time at Lyon.