West Ham could reunite with 32 cap star

West Ham could sign Jesse Lingard on a free transfer this summer, after a previous successful load spell at the club.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, there is a possibility West Ham could sign the Manchester United star.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires this summer, and Lingard enjoyed an impressive spell at West Ham previously.

Lingard scored nine goals in 16 games last season, so it’s understandable why David Moyes may want to explore this option again.

The England international has played 32 times for his country, scoring six goals.