Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken on Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga and what he has to do to reach the top.

Elanga recently pledged his allegiance to Sweden, after getting called up to their upcoming games in March. Speaking to SVT Sport, Ibrahimovic was full of praise for the 19-year-old, and has also given him advice on how to improve.

“He’s [Elanga] a great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger. He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It’s just fighting, never being content, striving for more. How much he can develop depends on him,” Ibrahimovic said.

Elanga undoubtedly lives by the principles suggested by Ibrahimovic, and is a relentless worker on the football pitch.

The veteran Swedish striker actually played with Elanga’s father many years ago, when they were both representing Sweden.

Ibrahimovic was called up to the latest Sweden squad, five years after retiring from International football.

Elanga will be delighted to link-up with the Swedish legend, and it will be positive for his development to learn from the 40-year-old.

The 19-year-old was eligible to play for Sweden, Cameroon, and England, but reports suggest that the English FA rejected the idea of convincing Elanga to commit to England.