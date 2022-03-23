Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of Real Madrid star Bruno Iglesias.

Iglesias is one of the most highly regarded prospects in the Real Madrid academy, but is yet to be involved in the first team.

This could trigger Arsenal and Manchester City to make a move for the youngster, and both clubs are reportedly keeping an eye on the 18-year-old.

This is according to GOAL, who have also named the midfielder in their top 50 best wonderkids in football.

GOAL also claim that Iglesias has been likened to Kaka in the Real Madrid youth setup, a compliment to the youngster, with Kaka once winning the illustrious Ballon d’Or award.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal will be hoping Iglesias’ pathway to the first team is blocked in order to convince the youngster to move to England.

The development of Phil Foden in recent years could be attractive to the Spanish midfielder, and working under Pep Guardiola could see him follow the same path.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta’s confidence in youngsters could mean Iglesias has first-team involvement at an earlier opportunity. The Spanish manager has centered the majority of his recruitment around young talent.