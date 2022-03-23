Arsenal and Newcastle in tug of war for Argentine star

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Newcastle are set to battle it out for Paris Saint Germain forward Mauro Icardi. 

Both clubs are expected to be busy in the transfer window, particularly in forward positions for Arsenal. Newcastle have had a recent influx of money to the club, and Arsenal are in desperate need of a new striker.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both set to leave the club in the summer, with their contracts expiring.

According to Calcio Mercato, both Arsenal and Newcastle could go head to head for the striker, with a mass exodus expected in Paris.

As mentioned earlier, Arsenal will be light in forward positions come the summer, but Icardi might not be the type of player they could go for. Mikel Arteta has opted for a young squad generally, and Icardi is now 29-years-old.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea were leading transfer race for £36m Premier League star before sanctions
Manchester United dealt transfer blow as midfielder signs new deal
Journalist reveals deal for fans to attend Chelsea games is “close to being finalised”

The average age of the players who have represented Arsenal this season is 24.3, the youngest in the whole league, according to Transfermrkt.

Newcastle on the other hand, aren’t afraid to sign more experienced players. In January, they signed three players who are older than Icardi.

Also, the signing of Chris Wood up front has been fairly underwhelming, scoring just one goal so far this season. A new striker may well be at the top of Eddie Howe’s shopping list.

More Stories Mauro Icardi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.