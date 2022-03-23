Arsenal and Newcastle are set to battle it out for Paris Saint Germain forward Mauro Icardi.

Both clubs are expected to be busy in the transfer window, particularly in forward positions for Arsenal. Newcastle have had a recent influx of money to the club, and Arsenal are in desperate need of a new striker.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both set to leave the club in the summer, with their contracts expiring.

According to Calcio Mercato, both Arsenal and Newcastle could go head to head for the striker, with a mass exodus expected in Paris.

As mentioned earlier, Arsenal will be light in forward positions come the summer, but Icardi might not be the type of player they could go for. Mikel Arteta has opted for a young squad generally, and Icardi is now 29-years-old.

The average age of the players who have represented Arsenal this season is 24.3, the youngest in the whole league, according to Transfermrkt.

Newcastle on the other hand, aren’t afraid to sign more experienced players. In January, they signed three players who are older than Icardi.

Also, the signing of Chris Wood up front has been fairly underwhelming, scoring just one goal so far this season. A new striker may well be at the top of Eddie Howe’s shopping list.