Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly preparing to contact Galatasaray over a potential transfer move for Kerem Akturkoglu in the summer.

The Turkish winger is impressing this season, and looks like he could soon be on the move to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

A report from Aksam Spor claims that Arsenal and Spurs are among Akturkoglu’s biggest admirers, and will make an approach for him at the end of the season, with Galatasaray likely to want €20million or more for the 23-year-old.

A skilful goal-scoring winger, Akturkoglu looks like he could make an impact at either Arsenal or Tottenham, both of whom will feel they can strengthen in attack ahead of next season.

The Gunners need a replacement for expensive flop Nicolas Pepe out wide, while Spurs will probably feel they could do with an upgrade on someone like Steven Bergwijn, who hasn’t made the desired impact in north London.

Aksam Spor claim that Akturkoglu also has admirers in the form of Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg.