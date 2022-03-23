Arsenal transfer target could cost €80million, two PL rivals also preparing bids

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, but may face paying as much as €80million for the Uruguay international.

The Daily Express have named Nunez as one of Arsenal’s many targets up front ahead of the summer, though they add that Newcastle and West Ham United are also expected to pursue him in the summer.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are also being strongly linked with the 22-year-old by Todo Fichajes, who state that a deal would likely cost around €80m.

That could be a lot for Arsenal to pay for one player, though in recent times they have shown a willingness to bring in big names such as Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey for big money.

Arsenal would also do well to ensure they’re investing in the best talent in the world up front, as they’ve already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will likely see both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave at the ends of their contracts this summer too.

Atletico may be the most tempting move out of all of those, but if Nunez fancies a switch to the Premier League he would surely do well to pick the Gunners over Newcastle and West Ham.

Mikel Arteta is doing a fine job at the Emirates Stadium, and looks on course to have the club back in the Champions League next season, while he would surely also build his team around Nunez as a focal point in his attack.