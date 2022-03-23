Club Brugge want more than €30m for 22-year-old Noa Lang, who Arsenal have previously shown an interest in.

Noa Lang had an impressive season last campaign, scoring 16 goals in 29 games. Arsenal and AC Milan are reportedly interested in the winger, but it could cost them over €30m.

This is reported by Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness), who also state that Lang is likely to leave the club. Arsenal attempted to sign the winger in January, but a move never materialised.

A move to England would be considered by Lang’s team, but he is also open to playing in Italy or Germany.

The Dutch winger has struggled for goals this year, and as a consequence has been in and out of the team.

Signing Lang would fit Mikel Arteta’s philosophy of having a young squad. The likes of Gabriel, Ben White, and Aaron Ramsdale were all brought in by the Spanish manager, and all players are under the age of 25.

The versatility of Lang could be an attraction for Arteta, with the 22-year-old able to operate as a winger or a centre forward.