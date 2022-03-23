Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has called on his old club to keep hold of Alexandre Lacazette this summer, and also sign a new striker.

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, and they could be left with virtually no more centre-forwards in the summer as Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both set to be out of contract.

Despite having some reservations about Lacazette, Petit believes it’s worth keeping the Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium, though he also called on Mikel Arteta to bring in another player up front who can provide more of a consistent goal threat.

Speaking to football.london, Petit said: “I think Arsenal should propose a new contract to Lacazette because I think he is a very good teammate with proper qualities upfront.

“But he is not a great finisher. I think he is very helpful for his teammates. In terms of fluidity. In terms of relationship upfront.

“Definitely, they need to get a new striker. A different one. Someone who can bring something different into the team but on top of that, someone who can score goals. Not every weekend but most of them.”

Arsenal fans would probably agree with Petit’s verdict here – Lacazette has qualities to offer this side and it would be good to have him around for a bit longer, but not as first choice like he is now.

It just remains to be seen if the 30-year-old himself would be happy with that, or if he’ll feel he can get offers to play more regularly at another big club.