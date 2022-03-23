Arsenal transfer update: Arteta working to sign world class £120million duo this summer

There’s some major Arsenal transfer news emerging as it looks like manager Mikel Arteta could attempt a stunning double raid on Italian giants Napoli this summer.

The Gunners are likely to give Arteta plenty to work with in terms of a transfer budget again this year, with Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz reportedly among the Spanish tactician’s priorities.

Despite also spending big last year, it looks like Arsenal will continue to try to strengthen this squad, with Osimhen and Ruiz likely to cost around £120m in total.

The Daily Express claim Osimhen is emerging as one of the stand-out options to come in up front, but he has an asking price of around £80million after his superb performances in Serie A.

Ruiz, meanwhile, has long impressed with his classy displays in Napoli’s midfield, and he’s valued at around £40m, according to previous reports.

Both players seem ideal for what Arteta is trying to build at Arsenal, with Osimhen looking like the perfect long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ruiz, meanwhile, would surely be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, and a quality partner to complement Thomas Partey in that area of the pitch.

Arsenal should have a decent amount of money to spend as they look the favourites to get back into the Champions League, while they could also cash in on the sales of players like Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny.