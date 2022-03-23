Arsenal have six strikers on transfer wish-list, including Premier League duo

Arsenal reportedly have as many as six strikers on the wish list for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners urgently need to invest in new attacking players after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January, while there could be even more bad news in that department as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract in the summer.

Arsenal are now looking at six potential targets up front ahead of next season, with Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David, Darwin Nunez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja being considered, according to the Daily Express.

Arsenal fans would surely be happy with any of those, though Real Sociedad front-man Isak is arguably struggling for form at the moment, so might not be arriving full of confidence.

Calvert-Lewin and Broja have the benefit of Premier League experience, but the likes of David, Nunez and Osimhen are exciting young players enjoying some superb form this season.

It will be interesting to see who becomes Arsenal’s priority, but there might even be a chance that they’ll sign more than one of these players as they’ll need to replace two experienced players in the form of Aubameyang and Lacazette.