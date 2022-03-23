Axed Newcastle player has been spotted with first team in Dubai

Forgotten Newcastle United star Ciaran Clark has been spotted with the first team during the clubs training camp in Dubai. 

Clark has been frozen out of the squad since January following the arrival of five new players, including three defenders.

However, it seems the Republic of Ireland international still remains a part of the Newcastle squad behind the scenes, hence his inclusion in The Magpies warm weather training camp.

Newcastle have gone to the camp as international football makes its return to once again disrupt the club season, for better or worse depending on the team.

The Magpies enter the break on the back of a two game loss streak, both 1-0 to Chelsea and Everton. It will be a good way for them to reset again and make a top-half push for the last part of the season.

Prior to these defeats, Eddie Howe’s side were on a run of six wins from seven in the Premier League, with this run seeing them rocket away from the relegation zone.

Star winger Allan Saint-Maximin was also spotted in the camp, which will no doubt come as a welcome boost to all affiliated with the club.

