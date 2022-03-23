Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, after previous efforts to sign him were unsuccessful.

In November, 90min claimed that Sterling had asked Manchester City to allow him to move to Barcelona, but Ferran Torres was sold to the Spanish giants instead.

Sterling has less than 18 months left on his current contract, with talks ongoing over an extension. Sterling is reportedly debating his next move, and Barcelona are keen to bring the 27-year-old to Spain.

Despite efforts being rejected in January, Barcelona are interested in speaking to Sterling and are following his contract situation very closely, according to 90min.

Due to his contract expiring in the near future, Manchester City have to decide whether to cash in on the English forward, or risk his current deal being run down.

Barcelona manager Xavi hasn’t hidden his admiration for the talent in the Premier League. Ferran Torres, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and Adama Traore have all recently joined the club from England, and the Spanish manager wants to add to the ever-growing list.

Sterling struggled for game time at the beginning of the season, but has slowly become a regular in Pep Guardiola’s team.