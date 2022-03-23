Barcelona struggling to agree new contract with Liverpool transfer target

Barcelona are struggling to come to a contract agreement with youngster Gavi, amid Liverpool transfer interest.

Gavi is becoming a regular in the Barcelona side, despite being only 17-years-old. Playing so many games at the highest level is undoubtedly going to attract interest from other clubs. Liverpool are reportedly interested in the Spanish midfielder, as seen in the tweet below by journalist Gerard Romero.

??OFERTAS POR GAVI Y ARAUJO Contamos en @JijantesFC El central uruguayo tiene propuestas del :

Manchester United entorno los 8M

Arsenal entorno los 6M El sevillano tiene propuesta del Liverpool entorno los 6M LIVE > https://t.co/3KVGW54way pic.twitter.com/mhAuu3y1DZ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 15, 2022

Translated to English, the section of the tweet regarding Gavi reads: “The Sevillian has a proposal from Liverpool around 6M.”

According to El Nacional, a contract renewal for Gavi was a priority for Barcelona at the beginning of the season. The youngster was told that talks would begin in February, after the transfer window closed.

Now, in March, the contract is no closer to being sorted. Due to financial struggles, Barcelona are reportedly trying to negotiate a “very low” financial package for the 17-year-old.

Xaxi is desperate for Gavi to sign a new deal, and has urged the board to increase their offer.

Any club willing to sign him in the Premier League would undoubtedly offer him a wage he’s deserving of, which could be a negotiating tactic used by Gavi and his team.