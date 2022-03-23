Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring the progress of Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.

The recent performances of Mitchell have earnt him a call-up to the England squad, and now some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League are taking a look at him.

According to The Sun, Chelsea and Manchester City are showing their interest in the left-back, who has only missed eight minutes of football in the league this season. Newcastle and Tottenham are also keeping their eye on the 22-year-old.

Mitchell has been a key part of Crystal Palace’s impressive season, with them recently advancing to the FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea have stiff competition in Mitchell’s position, with Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell. Manchester City however, are currently playing Joao Cancelo (usually a right-back) on his weaker side.

Despite Cancelo excelling in this position, Kyle Walker turns 32 in a few months, which could see the Portuguese defender switching back to the right-hand side. Walker’s performances aren’t as impressive as they once were, with Gareth Southgate opting not to name him in his England squad.

Mitchell sits second in the table for tackles this season, showing his defensive capabilities. To play in a Pep Guardiola system, his attacking ability is just as important, so it would be interesting to see him test himself in a side where he has to attack more than defend.