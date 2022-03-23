Chelsea bidders issue statement in response to leaked emails revealing they called Muslims “the enemy”

The Ricketts Family have issued a statement seeking to reassure Chelsea fans about their values as their takeover bid hit a major stumbling block due to leaked emails seeming to show issues with racism and Islamophobia.

The Blues are currently up for sale due to sanctions placed on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who can no longer operate as the west London club’s owner due to his links with Vladimir Putin.

Still, the Ricketts Family are unlikely to be warmly welcomed at Chelsea as leaked emails showed Joe Ricketts referred to Muslims as “the enemy” back in 2019, raising serious concerns about their suitability to take over at Stamford Bridge.

See below for their statement as they insist they have good relations with the Muslim community in Chicago and will seek to show their commitment to diversity and inclusion if they manage to buy Chelsea…

Statement from Chelsea bidders, the Ricketts family, against racism after leaked emails in 2019 from Joe Ricketts called Muslims “the enemy” – leading to criticism of any role at the club. His son, Tom, is said to be leading the Chelsea bid. pic.twitter.com/IStlGvEwkl — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 23, 2022

CFC fans might not be too convinced by this, and it will be interesting to see what kind of reception they get if they do end up winning the bid for the club.

Several other suitors remain involved, however, and most Chelsea fans will surely be hoping that almost anyone else ends up taking over from Abramovich.