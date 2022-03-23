Chelsea are now able to pay their players for the month, after being given permission to receive £30m cash injection.

Chelsea’s special license was amended on Wednesday, altering the rules placed against them.

The treasury have given parent company Fordstram the permission to inject the funds for the players wages and any other outgoings, according to the Daily Mail. Fans are now also able to buy tickets to away matches in all competitions.

The revenue from these tickets will go to organisers or Ukraine charities, rather than the club.

Hopefully for Chelsea, the ownership issues will have been resolved by the time they need to pay players again.

Allowing Chelsea fans to attend games is excellent news for those who follow the club. Although the sanctions placed against the owner were justified, the fans still deserve to attend the games.

Finding the balance between sanctioning the owner of the club, and allowing Chelsea to still operate day to day, was the fair way forward for everyone involved.