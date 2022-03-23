Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a hugely ambitious transfer target for Porto this summer.

The Portuguese giants are not the biggest or richest club in world football by any means, but it seems they’re optimistic that Ronaldo could be lured back to his home country, according to Football Insider.

The 37-year-old hasn’t had an entirely happy second spell back at Man Utd, with some fine individual performances marred by the fact that the team as a whole has massively under-achieved, perhaps partly due to him not being that well suited to their playing style.

One imagines if Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford this summer, however, that he’d be heading to another European powerhouse, or perhaps to wealthy clubs in the MLS or similar.

Porto would be a very surprising destination, even if they remain a club with great history, having twice won the Champions League.

It would also be interesting to see if Ronaldo himself would risk spoiling his reputation at first club Sporting Lisbon by joining one of their rivals.