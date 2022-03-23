Arsenal have reportedly held background talks with the agent of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The Uruguay international is having a superb season in the Portuguese top flight, and has also impressed with his performances in the Champions League.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have added Nunez to their long list of striker targets for the summer, with background talks already taking place with the player’s agent.

Arsenal urgently need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club in January, while they could also be in need of further reinforcements as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract in the summer.

Nunez has also been linked with Liverpool by Football Insider, who suggest he could cost around £55million.

If it comes down to a choice between Arsenal or Liverpool, it would surely be a no-brainer for the 22-year-old to choose a move to Anfield if he wants to win major trophies.

Arsenal are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League, but they’re still a long way from being the force they once were, whereas Liverpool continue to play at an exceptionally high standard under Jurgen Klopp.

One advantage for Arsenal, however, is that they’d be more likely to guarantee Nunez a starting place, whereas there’s a lot more competition up front at Liverpool.

The Reds could do well, however, to bring in the South American starlet as a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino, while Mohamed Salah’s current contract situation could also end up being a bit of a worry if it’s not resolved soon.