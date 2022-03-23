Deal agreed: Chelsea sanctions lifted to allow fans to buy tickets for certain games

A deal has been struck between Chelsea and the government to give the club an amended licence and allow it to sell tickets for certain matches.

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea are now able to sell certain types of match tickets after the government granted them a fresh licence to operate under following the sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich which hindered the day-to-day running of the club.

Chelsea are now able to sell tickets for away matches, the women’s team and for cup games, meaning they will be able to bring supporters with them to their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace due to take place on the 16th or 17th of April and for future Champions League fixtures.

Revenue for cup competitions will not go to the club however, instead going towards the competition organiser. Furthermore, home clubs will receive the revenue generated from sales of Chelsea fans for away tickets.

However, Chelsea are still unable to sell additional tickets for games at Stamford Bridge, with the continuing policy of only allowing season ticket holders or those with tickets brought prior to the government sanctions being allowed to attend. Away fans for games at Chelsea’s home ground will be able to buy tickets, but the revenue from these sales will go directly to the Premier League.

Chelsea’s deadline for potential owners to express their interest has passed, so with any luck, the clouded future of the club can be clarified in the near future.