Double blow for Newcastle United in reported hunt for sensational Neymar transfer

Any team that comes into money usually needs to make one major signing to announce their arrival among the elite clubs that they want to challenge, and Neymar would certainly be a game-changer if he was to turn up at Newcastle.

You can say what you like about his work rate, attitude, or tendency to pick up bans or injuries when his sister’s birthday comes around, but he’s still one of the most talented footballers in the world and it would be extraordinary if it did happen.

Does that mean Newcastle fans can start to dream of a signing like him this summer? According to the Telegraph, it might be time to dampen those expectations.

They’ve shut down the idea of Neymar making the move to St James’ Park – a move that would’ve been seen as unlikely by most when the rumour first came out.

The worrying thing for Magpies fans isn’t that this deal isn’t possible, but there are also further suggestions that the transfer budget will be less than the £90m that they spent in January, so perhaps they really aren’t going to be that ambitious after all.

There’s still time for that to change and it would make sense to present an illusion that they don’t want to spend in an effort to drive asking prices down, but it is going to be interesting to see who they actually manage to bring in after this.