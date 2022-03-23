Euro giants push to sign Chelsea star on a free transfer as deal proposed

Juventus may be struggling just now by their usual standards, but they’ve got plenty of experience of building strong squads and a lot of that is the result of strong work when it comes to acquiring players on a free transfer.

Saving on transfer fees allows them to pay slightly more in wages and that can help when it comes to luring talent, while Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is now in their sites.

At this stage there’s nothing to suggest that a deal has been completed or finalised, but it’s believed that Juve have “firmed up” their interest in the German defender and have proposed a deal to his representatives.

This is a story that will continue to run until the summer as it’s believed that he wants to focus on Chelsea for now and will make his decision at the end of the season, while he will also need to wait and see what happens with Chelsea’s ownership situation before assessing if staying is an option.

It’s also believed that there is interest from PSG and Real Madrid, while Man United are said to be admirers so he’ll have plenty of options, but it remains to be seen what he decides to do.