CL winner tipped to complete West Ham transfer within a month

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is being tipped to seal a surprise transfer to West Ham United within the next month.

The Croatia international, a Champions League winner from his time at Anfield, is currently on the books at Zenit Saint Petersburg, but is expected to quit the club amid Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Lovren is expected to move back to the Premier League as he looks to take advantage of special FIFA legislation that will allow players to leave Russian clubs this season.

This means Lovren could be snapped up by the Hammers outside of the normal transfer window.

The 32-year-old is an experienced performer at the highest level, and looks like he could make a decent impact at the London Stadium.