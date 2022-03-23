Manchester United are reportedly likely to hire a new assistant manager this summer as well as bringing in a permanent successor to interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

According to Stretty News, a former player is likely as Man Utd are keen to bring in a figure who can unite the dressing room, with Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie both keen on the role.

The Red Devils have held talks over hiring Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their next manager, with Stretty News suggesting an agreement is likely to be reached.

United could then bring in a club legend to work alongside Ten Hag, though the report suggests Ferdinand has not convinced club bosses.

This might mean Van Persie is the slight favourite, though it remains to be seen if others might also enter the frame in the weeks and months ahead.

MUFC would surely benefit from allowing some former players more of an influence at Old Trafford, with the club really seeming to lose its way since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.