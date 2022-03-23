Ian Wright says he can’t believe why Tottenham agreed to sell Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton.

The 24-year-old completed permanent £12m move after initially spending six months on loan at St. Mary’s stadium in 2020.

Walker-Peters has enjoyed an impressive season so far under Ralph Hassenhutl and he has already earned an England call-up for friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast this month.

New: Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has been called up to the #ThreeLions squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold & Reece James withdrew through injury.@TheAthleticUK details why he deserves to be there & how it helps #SaintsFC’s future recruitment:https://t.co/IdHUlS4rH4 — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) March 21, 2022

“Kyle Walker-Peters. Its great to see him. I remember watching him at Tottenham and I’m thinking they got rid of him and brought in Serge Aurier. When I watched Serge for a couple of games I’m thinking ‘I’m sorry, Kyle Walker-Peters is a better player’,” he told Wrighty’s House.

“They brought Emerson Royal in and I’m saying I’m sorry, he’s a better player. And even with Doherty, who does great stuff going forward, I’ve watched Walker-Peters and I’m glad he’s got the call-up.

“I’m thinking why have Tottenham got rid of him when you see how he plays?”

Walker-Peters has established himself as one of the best full-backs in Premier League this season, playing down the left flank even though he is right-footed. He has already scored three times for the Saints in all competitions so far.