Insider hints Jesse Marsch is already fed up with one Leeds player

Transfer insider and journalist Dean Jones has revealed new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is already at the end of his tether with one member of the squad.

The member in question is summer signing Junior Firpo, who has failed to establish himself since his £12.8m transfer from Barcelona.

Jones, who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed how the 25 year-old’s persistent injury problems are blighting the view of him from the higher ups.

He said: “You would imagine they might even look to sign somebody else to compete with him for next season.”

This bombshell revelation means Leeds are already looking for another left-back in consecutive seasons following Ezgjan Alioski’s departure.

Thus far in his short Leeds career, Firpo has 22 games for the senior side across the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, registering one assist.

However, the most recent blight for the Dominican Republic international has come in Leeds back to back victories heading into the international break.

Stuart Dallas has been fielded at left-back in these games, which has resulted in a 2-1 over Norwich and stunning 3-2 comeback win against Wolves.

Whether Marsch decides to stick to the old cliché of not changing a winning formula or bring back a player who has started most games when fit remains to be seen. But the next few weeks could be make or break for Firpo under Marsch.