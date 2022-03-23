Journalist reveals deal for fans to attend Chelsea games is “close to being finalised”

A deal is close to being found which would allow fans wanting to attend games with Chelsea involved to attend these matches.

Daily Telegraph sport reporter Ben Rumsby has revealed a deal is close to being finalised which would allow people to attend games where Chelsea are involved.

Am hearing a solution that would allow Chelsea fans and those of other teams to attend the club's upcoming games while they are banned from selling tickets is close to being finalised. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) March 23, 2022

Chelsea have been the subject of a number of sanctions over the last two weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has led to sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich due to his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These sanctions have trickled down to affect the day-to-day running of The Blues, as they cannot sell match tickets or receive any commercial income until the club is sold.

This news will come as a great relief to Chelsea fans who might have been forced into not being allowed to attend the clubs FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on either the 16th or 17th of April.

Chelsea have already enjoyed a Wembley appearance this season, losing the Carabao Cup final on penalties to Liverpool last month.

One high-profile MP labelled it as “ridiculous” a match of such scale should be played in a half-empty stadium.