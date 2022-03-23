Juventus turn attention towards £36m Manchester United transfer target

Juventus have turned their attention towards Manchester United transfer target Ronald Araujo as they look to bolster their defence.

Araujo is out of contract with Barcelona in 2023, and as a result is drawing an increasing level of attention to the possibility of a transfer for him.

He has been unable to agree a new contract with Barcelona, and considering the players physical profile it will be difficult for the Spanish giants to replace him on the cheap.

Araujo has garnered interest from Man United, with The Red Devils said to be after a new centre-back next season to improve what has proven to be a shoddy defence thus season.

However, the revelation of interest from Turin changes the dynamic for the club, with Italian outlet Calciomeracto.it reporting Juventus will make a move if the 23-year-old Uruguay star doesn’t agree terms with The Blaugrana by the time the summer rolls around.

He is rated at £36m by transfermarkt, and has proven to be a reliable partner to veteran defender Gerard Pique this season, combining the Spaniards technical prowess with a robust and aggressive style of defence.

Araujo has also been deployed as a right-back at times, and popped up with a goal in the position in the 4-0 battering of Real Madrid.