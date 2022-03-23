Liverpool are set to sign Irish winger Trent Kone-Doherty from Derry City.

15-year-old winger Kone-Doherty has represented Ireland at youth level and is now set for a move to the Premier League.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Liverpool are set to sign a pre-contract deal with the Irish teenager.

Kone-Doherty has already been involved with the first team, sitting on the bench against St Patrick’s Athletic last week. Derry City are to receive a six-figure compensation fee for the winger, but they cannot receive a transfer fee due to his age.

The teenager has previously trained with Scottish side Celtic, but a move to Liverpool is most likely now.

Kone-Doherty is a right-footed winger, who can play on either side. He has represented the Republic of Ireland U16s five times, scoring two goals.

The Derry star won’t be able to sign for Liverpool until he is 16, but the Merseyside club will be able to fend off European competition, due to Brexit rules.

Clubs from around the continent aren’t able to sign players in this age bracket, until they turn 18.

Signing a young talent with the same first name as Trent Alexander-Arnold, could be a good omen for Liverpool.