Liverpool target former West Ham striker to bolster forward line

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller.

The former West Ham forward failed to live up to expectations in a claret and blue shirt, but a resurgence in form at Dutch club Ajax has attracted the interest of Jurgen Klopp.

This is according to Fichajes, who list Liverpool, Dortmund, and Inter Milan as clubs keeping an eye on the Ivorian striker.

Haller spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, but didn’t enjoy a successful time at the club, scoring just 10 goals in 48 league games. Since leaving London, Haller has managed 31 goals in just 43 games.

His performances in the Champions League may have caught the eye of the Liverpool manager, scoring 11 goals in just eight games.

Despite not excelling in England, Haller has had a taste of the league so will know what to expect.

The profile of Haller is different to the current crop of forwards at the club. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are similar to each other in the way they drop deep, creating space for Liverpool’s wingers. Haller is a striker who holds the line, winning duels, and holding the ball up.

However, Ajax play a possession-based style, keeping the ball on the floor and playing attractive football. Being involved in a team full of technical players may have benefited him, and if he can transfer his excellent performances back to England, it could be a great signing for Liverpool.