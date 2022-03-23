Manchester United reportedly spoke to one of their four main managerial candidates on Monday.

The Red Devils hope to interview four managers over taking the job at Old Trafford for next season, and have already held talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who add that Man Utd will also look to speak to Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui.

Ten Hag has done fine work at Ajax, and it’s interesting that United have spoken to him first, perhaps suggesting he is the favourite to be the permanent successor to current interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Another recent report, from the Manchester Evening News, suggested that Ten Hag was the favourite to be the next United manager, but there’s no doubt it would be a bit of a gamble.

The Dutch tactician has never managed in a more competitive league than the Eredivisie, and the expectations at United will be far higher than anything he’s dealt with at Ajax.

From that point of view, Pochettino or Enrique seem like better options, but the latter is unlikely to be available as he’s preparing to manage Spain at the World Cup this winter, while the Paris Saint-Germain boss is enduring a difficult end to the season at the Parc des Princes.