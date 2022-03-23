Man Utd’s Paul Pogba reveals trauma of home burglary, with kids locked in a room as World Cup medal stolen

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has opened up on the trauma of his home recently being burgled while his kids were at home with their nanny.

The France international may not be every Man Utd fan’s cup of tea, but there’s no doubt everyone will sympathise with what sounds like a horrible incident in his home recently.

Speaking to Le Figaro, Pogba revealed that his World Cup winners’ medal was among the valuable items stolen by the burglars, while his nanny locked herself and Pogba’s kids in a room while the break-in was taking place.

Unsurprisingly, the nanny was shaken up for a while afterwards, and Pogba is just grateful that everyone ended up being safe.

“There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal,” Pogba said.

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked.”

Pogba will be out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer, and it’s easy to imagine that a scary incident like this off the pitch could help persuade the 29-year-old to move away from Manchester.