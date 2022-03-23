“Why didn’t they go and get him?” – Manchester United criticised for manager decision

Manchester United have been criticised for failing to hire Antonio Conte while he was available earlier this season.

Former Liverpool and England winger Stewart Downing, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of their 5-A-Side bet on England v Switzerland, believes Conte could have been the man for the job at Old Trafford, and slammed Man Utd for going for whoever’s available rather than for the best candidates.

The Red Devils will be hiring a new manager this summer, with plenty of big names being linked, but Downing has suggested that it was a mistake not to swoop for Conte after he left Inter Milan and spent a few months out of a job before eventually being snapped up by Tottenham.

The Italian tactician might have had a bit of a tricky start at Spurs, but he remains widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in the game, having enjoyed success at big clubs like Chelsea, Inter and Juventus in the past.

“Recruitment is massive for United this summer, but I don’t think the manager situation helps,” Downing said.

“I know a lot of people say he was the only man available, but this is Manchester United we’re talking about. Antonio Conte was available at one point, why didn’t they go and get him? What about Mauricio Pochettino?

“You’re Manchester United; go and get the best man, not the only man. The whole thing just hasn’t been handled very well, I don’t think.”

Conte could surely fancy himself managing a bigger club than Tottenham, so perhaps this is an option United shouldn’t entirely rule out ahead of the summer.