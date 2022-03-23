Man Utd surely won’t meet deadline to hire new manager as two surprise candidates still being considered

Manchester United are reportedly still considering the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique as candidates to be their next manager.

The Red Devils are being linked with the Spanish duo by Marca, who note that Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag remain the favourites ahead of those two.

In other words, Man Utd seem to have no idea what they’re doing, as usual.

Despite some talk that United want to hire their next manager by the end of the month, Sky Sports quoted a source as describing that plan as “overly optimistic”, and it’s clear to see why.

While Lopetegui is a decent manager, he doesn’t exactly seem like he’s cut out for one of the biggest and most high-pressured jobs in world football, while Enrique won’t be available due to being set to take charge of Spain for the World Cup later this year. United know this, and yet are continuing to dither over picking their next manager.

It’s surely inevitable that MUFC won’t meet their deadline of sorting out their next manager by the end of the month, even though it really would be useful to have this saga out of the way.

It’s surely going to be one of Pochettino or Ten Hag, so why the likes of Lopetegui and Enrique are seemingly still in the picture is beyond us.