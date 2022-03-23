Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken honestly about his problems with depression during his career.

The France international is one of the most exciting talents in world football, and has won several major trophies for the likes of Juventus, as well as the 2018 World Cup, when he scored for Les Bleus in their final victory over Croatia.

Still, mental health problems can plague us all, and Pogba told Le Figaro that he feels there have been signs in his behaviour that he’s struggled with depression at times.

Bravely speaking out about his problems, Pogba said: “I’ve had depression in my career, but we don’t talk about it.

“Sometimes you don’t know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone, these are unmistakable signs.”

While Pogba might not always have performed at his best for Man Utd, or been the most popular player with the fans, sometimes it’s important to remember that we don’t know everything that’s going on with a player away from the pitch.

The 29-year-old has done well to highlight these issues, and one hopes that will encourage others to also be open and honest about their problems.