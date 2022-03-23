Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Marcelo Brozovic, as he signs a new contract until June 2026.

The 29-year-old’s contract was due to expire this summer, but Brozovic has agreed an extension with Inter Milan, as seen in a tweet by the club’s official English account below.

According to Interlive, Manchester United were interested in the midfielder last year, but a move never materialised. Had the Croatian not signed a new contract, Manchester United would undoubtedly have been keen to bring him to the Premier League on a free transfer.

In a statement on the official Inter Milan website, Brozovic said: “I’ve never held talks with any other clubs out of respect for Inter and their fans. I’d like to thank the club and I’ll say it again, I’m so happy for today.”

Brozovic also describes how he was “desperate to sign a new deal”, meaning a move away from the club may not have ever been likely.

The 29-year-old has been at the club since 2015 and owes a lot to Inter, who allowed him to express himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Uncertainty surrounding the new Manchester United manager could be a reason for Brozovic not showing an interest in the club.

We’ve seen it most recently with Paul Pogba, who admitted in an interview with RMC Sport (via Football Italia), that the decision on who’s going to take over at the club could influence his decision on his future.