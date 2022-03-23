Manchester United could lose two French internationals this summer, as Juventus are interested in signing Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Pogba reignited his career at Juventus, but the Italian club couldn’t turn down the transfer fee offered by Manchester United when they re-signed him. To bring back one of their former stars on a free transfer, would undoubtedly be a target of theirs.

However, Juventus aren’t just looking at Pogba, but reportedly want to sign Martial from the Manchester club.

La Stampa (via Calciomercato) are reporting that Juventus want to bring Martial to Italy on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy.

Martial has struggled in recent years, and recently moved to Sevilla in an attempt to revive his career. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to be enjoying life in Spain as it stands, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

After a lack of game time at Manchester United, another move away from the club is likely for the Frenchman.

Pogba’s contract expires in the summer, so signing the French duo (Martial on loan) for no transfer fee, could be a smart move from the Italian club.

Pogba undoubtedly enjoyed the best years of his career at Juventus, winning the league title four years in a row. If he wants to get back to his best, joining the club where he’s played his best football makes sense.