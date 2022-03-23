Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of signing a new contract reportedly worth around £238,000 a week.

Fernandes has been a key player for United since signing in 2020, and the club are set to reward him for his performances.

According to O Jogo (via Sport Witness), the Portuguese midfielder is close to agreeing a new deal, which will see his current contract extended to 2027.

Fernandes had been linked with a move away from the club by Fichajes in recent weeks, so a new deal could be United’s attempts to convince the 27-year-old to commit to the Manchester club.

Fernandes has scored 49 goals and managed 38 assists in just 117 appearances for the club, so tying him down to a new deal is likely to be high on United’s agenda.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the prospect of a new manager next season, some fringe players might find it difficult to agree a new deal at the moment. The new manager who comes in may not want to utilise them in their squad, whereas Fernandes is unlikely to be in this situation.

His ability to contribute in front of goal, whether it’s creating or scoring, is a trait any manager in Europe will be excited to work with in their squad.