Newcastle tell one of Benitez’s best signings he’s free to leave following Man Utd transfer decision

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to let goalkeeper Martin Dubravka leave the club as they target Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.

The Magpies would do well to take advantage of the fact that Henderson has supposedly been told he can leave Old Trafford this summer.

The England international has showed great potential in his career so far, particularly in a loan spell at Sheffield United.

He’s struggled to play regularly for the Red Devils, however, so it could be that he’ll prefer to move to St James’ Park if the offer comes along.

According to reports, Newcastle seem confident about a potential deal, telling Dubravka he can move on this summer.

Dubravka has been a useful servant for NUFC, and has been widely regarded as one of Rafael Benitez’s best signings when he was at the club.

Still, Newcastle’s new owners will have big plans and might do well to bring in an upgrade like Henderson now.