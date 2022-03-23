Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as he approaches the end of his contract this summer.

The France international will be one of the most high profile free agents on the market this summer, and it seems two of United’s rivals have been in contact with his camp over the possibility of staying in England.

Pogba is also wanted by big European sides like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, according to Sky Sports in the video clip below, but the identify of the Premier League teams chasing him have not been revealed…

? BREAKING ? ? Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus remain in contact with Paul Pogba's representatives to sign the player for free in the summer. ? Two Premier League clubs have also been in contact regarding the player pic.twitter.com/OYQRjLb6Tg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 23, 2022

Pogba hasn’t exactly been a resounding success in his time at United, with inconsistent performances marring his spell at Old Trafford, though there’s clearly a very talented player in there somewhere.

The report adds that Pogba’s decision could hinge on who the next MUFC manager will be, so it seems there’s still a chance he could stay where he is, even if rival clubs seem to be on alert.

One imagines clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United could be keen on Pogba, though we’d bet against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Pogba would probably do well to pick one of Real, PSG or Juve, but it will be interesting to see how this saga develops and if we hear any more about the Premier League clubs who could be in for the 29-year-old.