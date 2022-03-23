Former West Ham ace Glen Johnson has talked up Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford as someone who could make a good signing for his old club this summer.

The England international is having a difficult time at Old Trafford right now, and it could be that he’ll seek a move away in order to get his career back on track.

There’s no guarantee at the moment that Rashford will remain a first-team regular for Man Utd, so he might do well to think about somewhere like West Ham, who proved such a good club for his team-mate Jesse Lingard when he moved there on loan for the second half of last season.

Johnson still rates Rashford highly, and thinks a team like West Ham shouldn’t be ruled out as a potential destination for the 24-year-old, who certainly seems like he’d be a useful addition to give David Moyes more options up front after being so reliant on Michail Antonio for goals.

“If Marcus Rashford was playing the way he could play then this wouldn’t even be a conversation as he’d be starting for Manchester United every week,” Johnson told BettingOdds.com, as quoted by West Ham Zone.

“I think he’s a great player. West Ham are a team now that are beginning to knock on the door so in that case everything’s a possibility.”

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside recently, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick admitted he’d be surprised and disappointed if Rashford were to leave the Red Devils.

“I’d be surprised to see Rashford go. It would be disappointing, he’s a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there,” Chadwick said.

“But if he doesn’t see the opportunities to play at United, he’s a talented player, I think he’d have suitors. He hasn’t been at the top of his game this season, it’s probably the first real dip he’s had, but all players have these dips in form and I’d be surprised if Rashford doesn’t come out of it again and earn his place back in the starting XI. It is concerning that he’s not playing well, and I’m sure he’ll be aware he can do better.”