Report reveals surprising PIF Newcastle transfer plans for summer

A report from The Telegraph has revealed the summer transfer plans of Newcastle United’s new owners, yielding some surprising results.

According to the report, the rumoured amounts the PIF are willing to spend in the summer are far less than what many might have expected.

The budget for The Magpies summer spending is rumoured to be even less than what was granted to Eddie Howe in the January window, with the new owners conscious of complying with Financial Fair Play rules.

Senior figures at the club are also said to have laughed off the notion of them making a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The budget the new owners will grant is likely to be more in the region of £60m, according to the report.

Instead, the club are said to be pursuing a policy of “pragmatic ambition,” indicating a more steady and considered approach than what some may have expected from the richest club owners in world football.

Baring in mind the high number of targets the club are linked with, whether they will stick to this budget is something we will only find out in the summer.

Newcastle brought in five players under the new owners in January, outlaying roughly £90m for the acquisitions of Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier and the loan signing of Matt Targett.