Manchester United have been told that a transfer deal for Everton forward Richarlison would add something to the club’s attacking options.

The Brazil international has shown himself to be a hugely exciting talent during his time in the Premier League with both Everton and former club Watford, and CaughtOffside understands he’s been approached over a possible summer move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd could do with freshening things up in that area of the pitch, and ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick believes Richarlison could be a good option for his old club.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely get hold of Richarlison, who’s surely good enough to have other big clubs taking notice of him, but Chadwick has made it clear he sees him as someone who’d be a hit with the Old Trafford crowd.

“Richarlison is a proven Premier League player, even if he’s not had the best of seasons in this under-performing Everton team,” Chadwick said.

“He’s also had injury problems and what-not, but he’s always a handful for defenders, always puts himself about, and can play a few different positions.

“He’s a huge talent and could be a great option for United.

“He sometimes looks like he’s on the edge of doing something a bit silly, whether that’s a bad tackle or getting into an argument with the referee, but he’s also certainly an exciting player who gets fans on their feet.

“He’d add something to Manchester United, for sure.”

Everton are battling relegation this season and it’s hard to imagine someone like Richarlison would stay at Goodison Park if they were playing in the Championship next year.